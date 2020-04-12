Thank you for the music! Legendary Limerick bandmaster Sammy Benson dies

Tributes are being paid to the legendary bandmaster and Limerick music legend Sammy Benson who has died at the age of 85.

Mr Benson was the founding member of the Limerick City Brass and Reed Band and in 1998 he was named Limerick man of the year.

He first started the marching band in 1974 when it was originally known as the Boherbuoy Youth Band. In the five decades since Sammy and his band have represented Limerick at St Patrick’s Day parades all round the world.

He was a regular participant in both the Limerick St Patrick’s Day parade and the International Band Championship which saw Limerick City Brass and Reed Band win several awards over the years.

Throughout his life, Sammy was known for being passionate, energetic and eternally youthful and his love of music was obvious to anyone who ever encountered him.

"It is with broken hearts that we hear our dear pal and bandmaster Sammy Benson has passed away. Our condolences go to his wife Dolie, daughter Marian, sons Sam, Ed and Pat, extended family and many many friends. Thanks for the memories Sam and thanks for the Music. You will be sorely missed" read a post from Limerick Brass and Reed on Facebook this Easter Sunday.

Other musicians and public figures have paid tribute to the musical icon while hundreds of people have expressed their sympathy on social media.

“The highlight of every St Patrick's day parade Sammy Benson band. He will be truly be missed his big smile waving to everyone in the crowd as lead his band down O'Connell St with pride. My deepest condolences Prayers and taughts are with the family at this very sad time rip Sammy,” wrote Shane Brodie while Margaret O’Shaughnessy of the Foynes Flying Boat Museum said: “So sad to hear this. Sammy brought his band to so many festivals for us. A true gentleman. RIP”.

Sammy Benson is survived by his wide Dolie and his children Marian, Pat, Sam and Ed.

Given the current public health restrictions, his funeral will be private.

However, Mass Cards and letters of sympathy, can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.