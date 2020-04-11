Gardai on ‘beat patrol’ in Limerick town seize uninsured and untaxed BMW

THE driver of a BMW car which was stopped in Rathkeale is facing prosecution for tax and insurance offences

The vehicle was seized after it was stopped by gardai who were on ‘beat patrol’ in the town to enforce the Covid-19 restrictions on travel and movement.

In a post on social media, gardai confirmed the three occupants of the BMW were also reminded of the guidelines regarding physical distancing.

Court proceedings have been initiated against the driver who faces the possibility of a two-year disqualification.