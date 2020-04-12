Fr Joe Tynan’s diary of a County Limerick priest

“This is your busy time, Father” – a common phrase addressed to priests as they approach Holy Week and prepare for the Easter Triduum of ceremonies.

True, it is normally one of our busiest weeks of the year both at diocesan and parish level. It is a week when a large number of people are involved in the Easter Ceremonies and the culmination of much planning, rehearsals, choir practices and so much more. It is the most important Christian festival, and the one celebrated with the greatest joy. As I write these few lines I’m left wondering, where will the joy be found this Easter. Restrictions confine our movements to no more than 2km from home, many of our parish community are cocooning including priests over 70, and the doors of our churches have now been closed.

For me personally, as I reflect on where I find myself in the midst of the coronavirus there is a touch of irony to it. Unfortunately, due to ill-health I found myself hospitalised in early February. Following surgery and a few weeks of recuperation I returned to the parish of Kilteely-Dromkeen on March 22.

While out on sick leave my thoughts were on getting back as soon as possible and re-connecting with my parishioners, making preparations for the Celebration of Easter, and forward planning for Confirmation and First Holy Communion ceremonies in May and June. Little did I think I would be returning to an empty Church!

The very weekend of my return to ministry coincided with the suspension of Masses and the beginning of physical distancing. My main worry for the previous six weeks was securing a visiting priest to cover my weekend Masses and avoiding the “unthinkable situation” that I would have to cancel Mass if no other priest was available. I can only look back and smile! No public Masses, no Easter Ceremonies, no Confirmation... unthinkable!

Reaction to the “new normal” is varied. Like so many, I see it as an opportunity to reassess priorities. When all the business and rushing around is stripped back and taken away, different priorities emerge. A constant challenge in the life of a priest is a balance between the work of the Lord and the Lord of the work. It is so easy to get caught up in the work aspect of priesthood and lose sight of the original call to be the presence of Christ in the world.

Finding my usual work practices and routine suddenly gone has come as a shock to the system and has forced me to think again. I empathise with the hundreds of thousands who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus. As a priest, I find myself in the unique situation that my usual work is gone but my priesthood remains. I’m not unemployed and I’m not retired, so meaning still must be found in the midst of the changing circumstances of these weeks.

Perhaps modern society places too much emphasis on what we do in terms of finding such meaning. Work is without doubt a fundamental aspect of what gives meaning to our lives but “being” is so important too. As I make sense of my own life these days and get comfortable again with simply being present, I hear many express similar thoughts of making this inward journey. For some it is daunting and scary, others have expressed the feeling of new freedom or contentment. For me, this unexpected personal time is also providing a great opportunity to catch up on all the little things I have been putting off for months. The “long finger” is getting shorter every day!

As a person who lives alone, I have not found the social distancing as difficult as others. I think it is much easier to manage living in a rural environment as opposed to an urban or city setting. We do not have the same distractions and social entertainment options as the latter. As part of my recovery from the recent illness, walking is a daily requirement. I find I can walk up to 10km many days and not meet a single person on the road. Such a difference from walking down the street from my home house in Thurles where I stop every few minutes meeting neighbours and acquaintances.

Part of my staple diet here in Kilteely is the game of cards and a few pints in Ahern’s on a Friday night. I do miss the chat and the enjoyment of that and a good place to catch up on local news.

In these extraordinary days I find myself drawn to two particular concepts that are reflected in the scriptures. The first is the Beatitudes from the Gospel of Matthew and the second is Emmanuel – God is with us - from the prophet Isaiah and again in Matthew’s Gospel.

I have never forgotten from my early days of study in the seminary a description of the Beatitudes as “upside-down thinking”! If ever we are being challenged with upside-down thinking, it is now. Come together by staying apart; show your love and concern by not sharing hugs, kisses or handshakes. The other aspects of the Beatitudes that I like is to consider them as Be-Attitudes. In these days the list might read something like this: be kind, be caring, be understanding, be tolerant, be flexible, be strong, be available, be positive, be sensible, be careful, be hopeful.

From the first day of his pontificate Pope Francis has emphasized action over theological discussion; he has insisted that Jesus calls us “to live” the Gospel, by putting into practice in daily life the beatitudes and the words of Jesus in the chapter 25 of Matthew that refer to feeding the hungry, welcoming the stranger.

I’m sure other parish communities are no different to Kilteely-Dromkeen with the outpouring of goodwill and support that has mobilised in response to the Covid-19 crisis. It is truly heartening to me personally to see such generosity and goodwill from good neighbours and friends who so willingly and generously support each other in these times of difficulty. It shows true Christianity in action ministering to those in need as Christ did.

I’m sure there are many who ask, “Where is God” in the midst of the coronavirus. Living through such devastation and hardship, it is not surprising that such a question is posed. Throughout my life I have always been drawn to the words of the prophet Isaiah who refers to the Saviour as Emmanuel – God is with us. There are many instances in my life where I have drawn strength and hope in the knowledge that God is with me. God is with us during this current global epidemic and can give us the strength to cope and work through all that is being asked of us.

So, there is still Easter joy for me as I reflect on life in the midst of Covid-19. It is the joy of the Gospel that Pope Francis wrote about in his First Apostolic Exhortation. It is the joy of seeing people make such magnanimous efforts for each other at all levels whether as frontline workers in the health service, those who keep all our essential services going, or simply staying at home so as to reduce the risk of contracting the virus ourselves or passing it on to others. Life is always full of surprises!