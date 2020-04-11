Limerick councillor calls for teens who coughed at pensioner to be fined

A KILMALLOCK councillor has called for the parents of teenagers, who coughed at a grandmother, to be fined and the money taken directly from their children’s allowance.

The daughter of the pensioner said her mother was “petrified” after the shocking incident.

She said her mum, aged in her late sixties, has been advised by her doctor to take a little stroll each day.

“While my mother was walking on Lord Edward Street, Kilmallock at around 2.30pm she was accosted by six youths aged around thirteen and fourteen.

“These same young fellows have been the only children I have seen unsupervised, in a group of over two, on the streets since this pandemic emerged,” said the woman who didn’t wish to be named.

“The group stood in her way. She asked them to please allow her to pass. One of them jeered at her for wearing a mask and coughed up in my mother’s face while smacking a stick off the path, intimidating her and preventing her from passing,” she continued.

The pensioner was left “terrified” and “petrified” by the ordeal. The harassment was reported to gardai, who are investigating the matter, that same day – March 30.

Her daughter said what happened is an “absolute disgrace” and needs to be addressed. She said it was not an “isolated incident” in the town involving the same youths.

“If we all report this unacceptable behaviour when we witness it, something finally will be done,” she said.

Cllr PJ Carey said if a lady can't walk down the Main Street of Kilmallock “without being accosted and abused by these thugs then action must be taken”.

“This is unacceptable. It’s the same 1% all the time, they have no respect for anybody. The guards need to patrol the streets.

“I will be calling for legislation to be introduced where any child that would be involved in this type of disgusting behaviour, to be fined and the money taken directly from the children’s allowance,” said Cllr Carey.

The Independent councillor added: “This would force the parents to mind their children, enforce good manners and good behaviour. l believe this would eradicate the problem.

“If the mammies and daddies were out of pocket I'm sure they would miraculously become better parents.”