Book of evidence ‘drafted’ in case of Rose Hanrahan murder suspect

A ROMANIAN national who is accused of murdering pensioner Rose Hanrahan at her home in Limerick city more than two years ago has been remanded in continuing custody as the book of evidence in his case is not yet complete.

Alexandru Lordache, 45, who has an address of Dreptatii Street, Bucharest, Romania appeared before Limerick District Court, this week, for a procedural hearing having initially been charged, at a special court sitting in January, following his extradition from the United Kingdom.

The defendant was arrested by police in England last summer after the authorities here were granted a European Arrest Warrant.

His extradition was formally approved by a court in England in late December – clearing the way for him to be brought to Ireland to be charged.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has formally directed trial on indictment before the Central Criminal Court and the case has been adjourned on a number of occasions since January to facilitate the preparation of a book of evidence.

Updating the court, Sergeant Michelle Leahy said she had been informed by the State Solicitor Padraig Mawe that the book of evidence has been drafted but that more time is needed to review it.

Once that process in complete, a copy of the book will be served on the defendant and the case sent forward for trial.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican noted the update and she granted an application for an adjournment.

Solicitor John Herbert, who was previously assigned to represent the defendant, said his client was consenting to the application for a month-long adjournment.

Mr Lordache, who has poor English, was assisted throughout the brief court hearing by an interpreter.

The matter was put back to the end of next month when it’s expected the book of evidence will be completed and served on Mr Lordache.

Rose Hanrahan was murdered at her home at New Road, Thomondgate sometime between December 14 and December 15, 2017 - sparking outrage and anger in the local community and further afield.

Mr Lordache is the first person to be arrested and charged in connection with the arrest of the 78-year-old widowed pensioner.

Given the current trial lists at the Central Criminal Court and the Covid-19 restrictions, it is unlikely that any trial will take place before Easter 2021.