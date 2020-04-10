Limerick driver struck Garda while trying to flee checkpoint

A YOUNG man who struck a garda as he attempted to reverse away from a checkpoint has been jailed for four months. Jeffrey Corr, 26, of Ballyknock, Bruree pleaded guilty to several charges relating to an incident which happened near Drombanna on December 7, last.

Sergeant Mick Nash told Judge Carol Anne Coolican that as the defendant approached the checkpoint at around 12.40pm, he stopped and attempted to reverse away.

He said a colleague was struck by the vehicle as he attempted to open the door in an effort to stop the car and arrest the driver.

Sergeant Nash said it was subsequently established that Mr Corr, who has 29 previous convictions, was not insured and that he did not have a driving licence.

It was also established, he added, that he did not have permission to drive the car he was travelling in on the day.

Solicitor John Herbert said his client had made full admissions in relation to what happened and that he had “taken full responsibility for his actions”.

He said he had consumed illegal drugs during a house party the previous night and that he had made a “bad decision” to try and turn away from the checkpoint in an attempt to avoid being caught.

”Flight was his first instinct,” he said adding that he did not intend on causing injury to anyone.

He said he had travelled to the city to collect more drugs and had “drugs on his person” when he encountered the checkpoint.

Judge Coolican was told the car which the defendant was driving belonged to another individual who had attended the house party but that he did not have permission to use it.

Mr Herbert said his client had apologised to the garda for his behaviour and he urged to the court to note Mr Corr’s early guilty plea.

Imposing sentence, the judge said it was a very serious matter and that there could have been serious consequences. in the circumstances, she had no option but to impose a custodial sentence.

In addition to prison sentences totalling four months, she disqualified Mr Corr from driving for five years.