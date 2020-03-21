Limerick to Foynes road to remain closed until Monday following waste oil spill

MOTORISTS are being advised that a section of the N69 Limerick to Foynes road remains closed and will not now re-open to traffic until early next week.

Almost 30,000 litres of hot waste oil was spilled onto the road near Hegarty’s Cross when a truck jack-knived at around 4pm last Monday.

Limerick City and County Council says an emergency road closure remains in place between Kildimo and Hegarty’s Cross with traffic being diverted via the N21 to Rathkeale and via the R518 to Askeaton.

Local authority crews have been working since Tuesday to remove the oil and repair the damage caused to the road.

According to local councillor, Emmett O’Brien, every effort is being made to ensure that no pollution is caused to local drinking wells.

Nobody was seriously injured in Monday's incident.