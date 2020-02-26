Truck crashes through wall into Limerick river

A TRUCK crashed through a wall into a river at a bad bend between Knocklong and Hospital in the early hours of this morning.

There were no serious injuries as a result of the accident which occurred around 1am.

Glllr Ger Mithchell said the lorry was coming from the Knocklong side.

"It went straight at the bend. It went through the wall and into the river. Thanks to be God the wasn't a car coming against it and that the lorry driver is OK. We are very lucky," said Cllr Mitchell.

The section of the R513 between Hospital and Knocklong is likely to remain closed for a number of hours.

"Two cranes are trying to get it out. They are having some job of it," said Cllr Mitchell.

The cause of the accident is unknown however icy conditions were reported on roads overnight.