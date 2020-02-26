WATCH: Limerick boat club loses battle with flooding

Despite the very best efforts of members, Castleconnell Boat Club has lost their battle with rising flood waters.

Day 4. Unfortunately 4 inches of water throughout the club today. Council has given us three more pumps that’s seven in total. ESB just announced more water to be released. On the bright side everyone is safe and we will survive. pic.twitter.com/vREaFDxLH8 — Pat Kiely (@PatKiely7) February 26, 2020

Pat Kiely, of the boat club, tweeted: "Unfortunately four inches of water throughout the club today. Council has given us three more pumps - that’s seven in total. ESB just announced more water to be released. On the bright side everyone is safe and we will survive."

Thankfully they were on the ball on Sunday and the boys junior a team and all the coaches spent hours emptying the clubhouse of all their equipment. Rowing machines, weights, gym equipment, trophies, everything they could has been moved to higher ground.

Mr Kiely thanked everyone for all the offers of training facilities from many clubs including UL, Athlunkard and St Michael's rowing clubs.