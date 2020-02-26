Road closure following accident near Limerick village
The incident occurred at around 1am
A SECTION of the R513 between Hospital and Knocklong remains closed following an overnight accident.
The incident involving a truck occurred near Knocklong at around 1am this Wednesday.
One unit from Kilmallock Fire Station attended the scene for several hours as did gardai from the Bruff district.
#LIMERICK Road closure on Hospital/Knocklong Rd (R513). More here: http://www.TheAAie/Newsroom— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) February 26, 2020
Diversions are place as a section of the road has been closed to facilitate efforts to remove the vehicle.
There were no serious injuries as a result of the accident.