Road closure following accident near Limerick village

A SECTION of the R513 between Hospital and Knocklong remains closed following an overnight accident.

The incident involving a truck occurred near Knocklong at around 1am this Wednesday.

One unit from Kilmallock Fire Station attended the scene for several hours as did gardai from the Bruff district.

#LIMERICK Road closure on Hospital/Knocklong Rd (R513). More here: http://www.TheAAie/Newsroom — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) February 26, 2020

Diversions are place as a section of the road has been closed to facilitate efforts to remove the vehicle.

There were no serious injuries as a result of the accident.