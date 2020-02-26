Road closure following accident near Limerick village

David Hurley

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

Road closure following accident near Limerick village

The incident occurred at around 1am

A SECTION of the R513 between Hospital and Knocklong remains closed following an overnight accident.

The incident involving a truck occurred near Knocklong at around 1am this Wednesday.

One unit from Kilmallock Fire Station attended the scene for several hours as did gardai from the Bruff district.

Diversions are place as a section of the road has been closed to facilitate efforts to remove the vehicle.

There were no serious injuries as a result of the accident.

Read also: Man, 70s, dies following incident in County Limerick