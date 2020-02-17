Deaths in Limerick - February 16, 2020

The death has occurred of Nora Riordan (née O'Dwyer) of Hospital, Limerick / Herbertstown, Limerick. Nora Riordan (nee O’Dwyer), Ballycahill, Hospital, Co. Limerick & late of Rathjordan, Herbertstown, Co. Limerick (16/02/20) Nora (Norrie). Peacefully in her 97th year, surrounded by her loving family at St. Michaels Nursing Home, Caherconlish. Predeceased by her loving husband John, brothers Pat, Michael, Connie & Eddie, her sisters Kitty (Sr. Loretto) & Mary (Sr. Perpetua). Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Michael, Jim (Nenagh), daughter Mary (Tralee), daughters- in-law Joan & Geraldine, much loved grandchildren Fiona, John, Michael & John, sister-in-law Joan, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, other relatives, neighbours & friends.

Reposing at Daverns Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick (V35 XV96) this Tuesday (18/02/20) from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Hospital. Requiem Mass Wednesday (19/02/20) at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



The death has occurred of William McNamara of Creagh Avenue, Kileely, Limerick / Rathbane, Limerick. William McNamara. Formerly of Elm Place, Rathbane & Lana Knit, Shannon. Peacefully, at his home. Beloved husband of the late Annette. Very deeply regretted by his sons Paddy & Justin, daughters Phil, Denise & Sinead, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday (Feb. 18th) from 5.30pm to 7pm (No church Tuesday evening) Removal on Wednesday (Feb. 19th) to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand to arrive for 11am Mass with Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Philomena Irwin of Athlacca Noth, Athlacca, Limerick / Dublin 4, Dublin. Philomena Irwin of St. Mary's Centre, Merrion Rd., Dublin 4 and formerly of Athlacca North, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick passed away peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin on February 16th 2020. Sadly missed by her brothers Joe (Drawlin, Bruree), Thomas (Bruff) and Cornelius (Athlacca), nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Tuesday evening at Butler's Funeral Home, Bruff from 6:30 pm followed by removal at 8 pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Athlacca. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11 am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



The death has occurred of Davie Dennehy of Bulgaden, Kilmallock, Limerick

Dennehy, Bulgaden, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick. February 17th 2020. Very peacefully at his home, Davie. Father of the late Adelaide. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, daughter Mary (Ryan), sons Mossie and David (Loughrea), daughters-in-law Patricia and Vernice, son-in-law Francis, sisters Ada and Angela, grandchildren Catherine, Aoife, Adelaide, Seamus, Leah, Sofia and Ethan, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing this Wednesday evening from 6.30pm at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock followed by removal at 8pm to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Bulgaden. Funeral Thursday after 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Ardkilmartin Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Majella Deere-Deck of Kilrush, Clare / Limerick City, Limerick

Majella Deere-Deck. Unexpectedly, at her residence. Deeply regretted by her mother Mena, brother Pat, sister Catherine, brother-in-law Dan, relatives & many friends.

Removal on Thursday (Feb. 20th) to St. Senan's Church, Kilrush, to arrive for 10am Mass followed by Cremation Service at Shannon Crematorium at 12.30pm.