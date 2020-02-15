Deaths in Limerick - February 15, 2020

The death has occurred of Stephen (senior) Barrett of Kilredy, Castlemahon, Limerick. Late of Ballycommane and Clorane. Died on 14th February 2020. Deeply regretted by his wife Bridget, son Stephen, daughters Maria, Patricia and Katherine, sons in law Patrick, Jerry and David, brother Jack, sister Kit, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, brother in law, sisters in law, other relatives and friends.



Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Sunday, 16th February, from 6 until 8pm. Arriving at Castlemahon Church at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, 17th February, at 12 midday. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.