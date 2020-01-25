Sadness as former senator and Mayor of Limerick is laid to rest

THE President and the Taoiseach were represented at the Funeral Mass of former senator and two-time Mayor of Limerick Patrick C Kennedy which took place this Saturday.

Mr Kennedy, 78, who was also a teacher, barrister and a past president of Limerick Chamber of Commerce, died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick during the week following a short illness.

He first entered public life in 1967 when he was elected to the then Limerick Corporation and continued to serve on the local authority – in its various guises – for 47 years.

He served as a member of the Administrative Panel in Seanad Éireann for 12 years – between 1981 and 1993.

Gifts offered as symbols of his life included a barrister’s wig, three books that he wrote, a family photograph and a gold medal which he received for Gaeilge.

A portrait of Patrick Kennedy wearing his mayoral robes was displayed on an easel next to his coffin which was draped in a simple white pall in front of the Altar at St Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue.

Chief celebrant, Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan – a brother-in-law of Patrick Kennedy – told the congregation that he lived a rich and varied life while his son, Tom, said he would have been impressed with himself given the turnout for his funeral.

“Dad had probably one or two redeemable qualities such as Kennedy hair and the ability to speak well in public,” he said

He told mourners, his father had enjoyed a long and varied career and that he worked on a number of significant projects and developments in the city during his time in local politics.

”He definitely did his best for Limerick as a councillor and Mayor and president of the Chamber,” he said adding he is probably one of the only people in the world to have never sent or received a text message.

The current Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Michael Sheahan (pictured below with Bishop Cullinan, was among those who attended the funeral as did a number of former mayors and members of he legal profession.

Patrick C Kennedy is survived by his wife Loretto, his adult children Thomas, Loretto Jnr., Alex and Shane and his three grandchildren.

Following the Funeral Mass at St Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue he was laid to rest at Mount St Oliver Cemetery.