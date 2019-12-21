Gardai close in on killer of murdered Limerick widow

THE investigation into the murder of Rose Hanrahan, who’s life was brutally taken in her home two years ago, is at a ‘critical stage’ according to a garda source.

Detectives involved in the case have confirmed that ‘substantial progress’ has been made into the investigation.

The news comes after a vigil was held on Monday night to honour the second anniversary of Rose’s passing.

Speaking at the vigil, Willie O’Dea TD complimented the gardai investigating the murder.

“I want to compliment the Garda Siochana on the way they have pursued their investigation. My understanding is that they have made very substantial progress and ultimately there will be a successful prosecution,” said Mr O’Dea

“Rose and her husband Michael were great friends of mine. I had many a cup of tea at their house,” she added.

A softly sung rendition of Silent Night could be heard echoing through the candle-lit streets of New Road, Thomondgate, where Rose had lived. The choir, who had gathered despite the cold, was made up of the family, friends, and neighbours of the late Limerick woman.

Cllr John Costelloe was also present at the vigil. “We are here tonight to remember Rose, two years after her brutal murder. It was wonderful to see such a wonderful gathering of her friends and neighbours. People are anxious and they're nervous. We need closure on this, and we need anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it is. We need justice.”

“There is a due process and we do appreciate that it takes time. We are hoping that the conviction will be soon, and I am very confident in local gardai in the pursuit of this killer or killers.

Pat Murphy, a friend of Rose said: “I am a neighbour and friend of the family. Rose and her late husband were good friends of mine, they were good friends to everyone. It was only right we keep her memory in our thoughts. “What happened two years ago shouldn’t be befalling anyone, so in respect to Rose and her late husband Mike, this is the least we can do.”

It comes as the area is fitted out with state-of-the-art closed-circuit television, a move that comes as a relief to elderly residents who remain in fear of a repeat. Following a sustained campaign from local Sinn Fein councilor John Costelloe, the CCTV has been installed at New Road in Thomondgate and nearby O’Dwyer’s Villas.

Cllr Costelloe said: “I welcome the fact it's installed. Residents in the area approached me and wanted to see this happen. Most areas are looking for cameras and it's all down to funding.”

“These are 360-degree cameras, monitored from Moyross. We had a tour of the facilities up there. It's a state of the art network.

He said: “Many Thomondgate residents are elderly. It's nice for them to feel safe in their homes. If there are cameras there, there must be follow-up if anything happens.”