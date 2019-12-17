WATCH: Friends and family of Rose Hanrahan sing a beautiful rendition of Silent Night to honour the late Limerick woman

A SOFTLY sung rendition of Silent Night could be heard echoing through the candle-lit streets of New Road, Thomondgate this Monday evening.

The choir, who had gathered despite the cold, was made up of the family, friends, and neighbours of the late Rose Hanrahan.

They had come to hold a vigil honouring the second anniversary of Rose’spassing, lighting candles and saying prayers in memory of the 78-year-old, whose life was tragically taken in 2017.

Speaking at the vigil was Pat Murphy.

“I am a neighbour and friend of the family. Rose and her late husband were good friends of mine, they were good friends to everyone. It was only right we keep her memory in our thoughts.

“What happened two years ago shouldn’t be befalling anyone, so in respect to Rose and her late husband Mike, this is the least we can do.

This was the second vigil to honor Rose, who was murdered in December of 2017.

Mr Murphy said that there is an air of frustration in the community, at the fact that Rose’s murderer is still at large.

“Nobody knows what is happening. They would like this to come to an end and be put to bed.”

It comes as the area is fitted out with state-of-the-art closed-circuit television, a move that comes as a relief to elderly residents who remain in fear of a repeat.

Following a sustained campaign from local Sinn Fein councilor John Costelloe, the CCTV has been installed at New Road in Thomondgate and nearby O’Dwyer’s Villas.

Cllr Costelloe said: “I welcome the fact it's installed. Residents in the area approached me and wanted to see this happen. Most areas are looking for cameras and it's all down to funding.”