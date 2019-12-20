Garda commissioner taking vandalism of Limerick councillor’s home ‘extremely seriously’

THE country’s top garda has assured a publican and councillor, whose family home was violently attacked by masked men, that the probe is being taken “very seriously”.

While no arrests have been made following the shocking incident, the Limerick Leader understands a number of searches of properties in the local area have taken place.

“There certainly has been a lot of investigation gone into it already,” a source told this newspaper.​

And Cllr Kilcoyne has also spoken with garda commissioner Drew Harris, who addressed members at the Joint Policing Committee meeting.

In a brief comment to the Limerick Leader, Cllr Kilcoyne stated: “He [Mr Harris] told me he is very aware of what has happened, and he is taking it very seriously.”

“The guards have been keeping me updated, but it’s a very live case, so I can’t really say much more at present,” the Patrickswell man added.

The commissioner was in Limerick for the Joint Policing Committee meeting at City Hall – and before this, Cllr Kilcoyne presented him with a confidential dossier relating to the case.

There was shock and anger in Limerick following the attack on the popular councillor’s family home in the village, with the incident leaving him “traumatised”.

A number of masked men arrived at the home of the publican in Patrickswell at around 4.45am on Monday, November 25.

They smashed windows in his home, as well as his car, and the motor belonging to his wife Josephine.

Speaking in the wake of the attack, the first time councillor, a former Fine Gael man, revealed that around €40,000 worth of damage was done in only a few minutes.

At the time, Mr Kilcoyne's family, including their four children in their 20s were sleeping in the home.

“The noise of breaking glass was like bullets going through the windows such was the bang,” Cllr Kilcoyne said.

A garda spokesperson confirmed they are still investigating the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact gardai on 061-214340.