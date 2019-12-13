WATCH: Garda Commissioner says community policing will be at centre of new policing model in Limerick

THE garda commissioner Drew Harris has confirmed the Limerick division will one of the first in the country to fully implement the new policing model which is being rolled out nationwide.

The current district-led model is to be replaced with a divisional model which, it’s hoped, will lead to a greater amount of gardai being assigned to front line duties.

Briefing members the Limerick Joint Policing Committee, Mr Harris said community policing will be at the centre of the new model once it is rolled out.

The implementation process began earlier this week and it’s expected the new model will be in place before the end of next year.

Mr Harris told members of the JPC the new model, which is based on international best practice, will allow for more specialism locally – particularly when it comes to vulnerable victims and cyber crime.

For the first, time a duty inspector will be rostered 24 hours a day while the number of inspectors and sergeants is set to increase in the coming weeks.

A detective inspector will be appointed to the Protective Services Unit and a detective superintendent will be responsible for the investigation of serious crime across the division.

Henry Street garda station will remain the divisional headquarters and two community engagement hubs are to be established – one for the city and one for the county.

Following his presentation, Commissioner Harris was questioned by members about garda resources in Limerick, rural policing, unsolved murders and the requirement for new garda stations in areas of population growth in Limerick.