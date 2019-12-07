Deaths in Limerick - December 7, 2019

The death has occurred of Peter Forde of Norwood Park, Ballysimon Road, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Peter and Mary, brothers Martin and Keith, sister Elaine, nephews Oscar and Darragh, niece Tabi, sisters-in-law Helen and Elenor, brother-in-law John, aunts, uncles, cousins and all other relatives and friends.

Reposing on Sunday at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 4pm to 5.30pm with removal afterwards to St John's Cathedral.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards to Mount St Lawrence extension.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Limerick Marine Search and Rescue.

The death has occurred (peacefully, at Fearna Manor Nursing Home) of Patrick Joseph Danaher of Castleplunket, Roscommon. Formerly of Shanagolden, Limerick. Retired shopkeeper.

Predeceased by his brother Jimmy, sisters Mary and Nora. Sadly missed by his loving wife Peggy (née Kelly), son Cathal (Roscommon), daughter Majella (Malone, Celbridge), son-in-law Enda, daughter-in-law Ann, grandchildren Oisín, Evan, Ríona and Grace, brothers John (Clounties) and Paul (Liverpool), brother-in-law Michael, sisters-in-law Nancy and Eileen, nieces, nephews relatives, neighbours, his loyal customers and friends.

Reposing at Flanagan's Funeral Home, Castleplunkett on Sunday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Paul's Church, Kilmurray.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 12pm, followed by burial in Ballintubber Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Michael F. Martin of Mayorstone, Ennis Road, Limerick city. Formerly of Ventry, County Kerry. Former Principal of Monaleen NS, Castletroy.

Beloved husband of the late Nell. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Marian (McAteer), Eileen (Martin), Anne (Cusack); his sons Declan, Tony and Kevin; sons-in-law Joe, Ian and John; daughters-in-law Yvonne and Catherine; grandsons Mark, David, Jack, Noel, Ben and Oran, granddaughter Ellen and great grandson Scott, sister Rita, brother John Joe, sister-in-law Maureen, nieces, nephews, relatives, carer, friends and neighbours here and in the States.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Sunday from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Lelia’s Church, Hassett's Cross.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully at University Hospital Kerry) of Nora McCoy (née Copse) of Gortnagross, Athea.

Beloved wife of the late Mick (Michael) and grandmother of the late Jamie (Abbeyfeale). Sadly missed by her loving son Jimmy, daughter-in-law Kathleen; grandchildren Seán, Julie, Sharon, Gemma and Anita; great-grandchildren, sisters Mary (Hayes – Shanagolden) and Ellen (Falahee – Newcastlewest); brothers Seán (Copse – Newcastlewest) and Michael (Copse – Limerick); sisters-in-law Mary (Cullen – Newcastlewest) and Sheila (Mulvihill – Athea), nephews, nieces, other relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence on Monday from 5pm to 8pm with removal to St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea on Tuesday morning for 12 noon Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Rachel Nash of Tiernahilla, Ballingarry.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken parents John and Ann, brothers Conor, James and Tom, grandparents John and Mary Nash (Creeves) and Oliver and Kathleen O' Malley (Cappamore), uncles, aunts, cousins many relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home Ballingarry on Sunday from 4pm to 6pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in St Munchin's Church Knockaderry with burial afterwards in Cloncagh cemetery.

The death has occurred of Lil Moloney of Hollypark, Currachase, Kilcornan.

Sadly missed by her children Yvonne, Eoin, Howard, Ondine and Keel, grandchildren, daughters in law, son in law, kind neighbours and dear friends.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am at St. John the Baptist Church, Kilcornan followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of David Payne of Rochestown Ave, Dun Laoghaire. Late of Limerick city, and Naas, County Kildare.

Beloved son of the late Catherine and Gerry Payne of Keane Street, Kilalee, Limerick and Naas, Co. Kildare.

Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Jennifer, Holly and Niamh, their mother Dympna, granddaughter Naoise, sister Jean, brothers Gearoid and Gabriel, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Remains will arrive at St. John’s Cathedral on Tuesday (December 10) for 11am Mass with cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Rita Dillon (née Scanlan) of Ashmount, Church Road, Raheen, Limerick. Formerly of Mallow Street and Slough, England.

Beloved wife of the late Tom and dearly loved mother of Janet, Anne and Andrew. Sadly missed by her loving son-in-law Tom, daughter-in-law Marian, grandchildren Darren, Leanna and Oscar, extended family friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to Raheen Church.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Old Kilmurry Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Liam Dineen of Ballycurrane, Thurles, Tipperary. Formerly of Glena House, Ballylanders, Limerick.

Predeceased by his partner Ester Maher, his sister Anna (Bean) and brother-in-law Chandler Rooney.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving brothers David and Nicholas, sisters Martina (Roney, London), Maryll (McCarthy, Cloghroe), sisters-in-law Maureen and Maire, brothers-in-law Andrew and Denis, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, wonderful neighbours friends and carers.

Reception into The Church of The Asumption, Ballylanders on Sunday for 10am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Ballingarry Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Gretta) Gallagher (née Meaney) of Mill Road, Corbally, Limerick.

Sadly missed by her husband Dan, daughters Dee, Mags, Laura, Rita, Hilary and son Daniel; grandchildren Gearód, Aishling, Eden, Grace, Aran, Cian, Katie, Hannah, Donnagh and Rionagh.

Survived by her dearest sister Sheila and all of her relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home on Sunday from 4pm with removal at 6pm to St. Mary's Church.

Requiem Mass Monday at 11am followed by burial at Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Nursing Home) of Frank Kelly of Rivers, Lisnagry.

Beloved husband of Rosaleen and loving father of Maura, John, Siobhán and Roisín.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 10am at St. Patrick’s Church, Ahane with burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

House private. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St Michael’s Nursing Home) of Pat (Patrick) McCarthy of Galtee View and Star Ballroom, Cappamore.

Survived by his children Jill, Brendan, Mary and John, his sisters Anne and Betty, brother Bernard, sister-in-law Marie, daughter-in-law Bernadette, sons-in-law Gerry, Eamonn and Alan, his nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am at St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore with burial afterwards in Towerhill Cemetery.

Family flowers only please

The death has occurred of Claire Noonan of McGarry House, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by mother Mary, step-dad Joe, daughters Chloe, Sophie, son James, sisters Michelle Sarah and Louise, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Monday from 3.30pm to 5pm with removal to St John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12.30pm with cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Abbot Close Nursing Home) of Rose Rahill (née Reidy) of Macroom Cork. Late of Adare, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Brian, loving mother of Michelle and Rosie. Very deeply regretted by her daughters, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Private cremation has taken place by request.

The death has occurred of Mikey, Michael Francis O'Callaghan of Castletown Conyers, Kilmallock. Formerly Knockainey.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

The death has occurred of Gertrude Hayes (née Keating) of Elm Park, Ennis Road, Limerick. Formerly of Cragg, Kilmihil, Clare.

Beloved wife of David Aidan and treasured Mum to Tessa. Dearest daughter of Mary and the late Micko Keating and adored sister to Marian, Michael, Joe, Pat, Bernie and Paul.

Deeply regretted by her husband, daughter, mother, brothers, sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and her dear friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Saturday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to

Funeral on Sunday at 1pm at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road with burial afterwards to Crecora (new) Cemetery.

Family flowers only – donations, if desired, to Milford Home Care Team.

The death has occurred of Michael O'Mahoney of Dublin. Late of Ballydonnell, Feohanagh, County Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his brother John, sister-in-law Margaret, niece Rhoda, nephew Trevor, and dear friend Bernie, relatives and friends.

Remains arriving at Auglish Cemetery, Feohanagh on Saturday for Burial at 3pm.

The death has occurred of Peggie (Margaret Patricia) Powell Harris (née Clancy) of Cheltenham, UK. Formerly of Fivemilebridge, Cork and late of Ballyorgan, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late John and sadly missed and fondly remembered by her daughters Philippa Granleese and Gill Carley; her sons-in-law David and Jim; her grandchildren Stephen, Clare, Jason, Naomi and Simon; her great grandchildren Billy, Isla, Oliver, David and Beth. Also Caoimhe, Tony, Amy and Ray.

Funeral will take place at Cheltenham Crematorium on December 17 at 2.30pm.

No flowers please – donations to Alzheimers Research UK via WS Trenhaile, Funeral Directors, Cheltenham.