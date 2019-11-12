Limerick leads the way with dedicated children's charity shop        

MUNSTER’S first-ever dedicated children’s charity shop has been opened in Limerick city.

The National Council for the Blind Ireland (NCBI) officially opened the specialised shop on William Street on November 5.

The NCBI shop is geared for all one could need for a young family, stocking quality pre-loved clothes, cots, buggies and toys.

Of course, the shop is always looking for donations of these items in good condition too.

Karen Meagher, Area Manager South West said: “We are delighted to open a shop specifically to meet the needs of children.

“By supporting our NCBI shops, customers not only generate funds for our services including those dedicated to children and young people with sight loss but also our drive to support the environment through the re-use and recycling of fashion and furniture,” she continued, “with the run-up to Christmas, this shop couldn’t be opening at a better time.”

“We hope the NCBI store will become a cornerstone of the community as it has in so many other communities across the country,” she added, “we are heartened to see the ongoing growth of our stores which in turn enable us to offer a suite of services to those who are blind or visually impaired.”

NCBI’s chain of shops play a vital and integral part in the charity’s overall fundraising efforts, allowing the national sight loss agency to provide vital life-changing services to over 6,000 people each year.

Read also: Limerick suburban post office puts own stamp on new home

NCBI provides practical and emotional support, rehabilitation services and other training designed to help people with sight loss to live independently and confidently.

Services offered include emotional support and counseling for people struggling to come to terms with sight loss as well as rehabilitation training, including independent living skills and mobility training, which may include using a long cane.

As a charity NCBI must raise €3m annually just to keep operating at current levels, and provide a service to 6,000 people every year - 2,000 of whom we are seeing for the first time.