Limerick suburban post office puts own stamp on new home

CAHERDAVIN Post Office has put its own stamp on its new home – the Jetland Shopping Centre on Ennis Road.

Having operated alongside Whitty’s Mace at the old Bank of Ireland for the past five years and at Ivan's Shop for 38 years prior to that, Monday morning brought new beginnings for staff and customers of Caherdavin PO.

“The post office is now located where Golden Discs used to be, beside Lloyds Pharmacy, in the Jetland Shopping Centre. We are just inside the door. It’s busy already. The Dunnes revamp across the way is absolutely amazing,” commented Joan Dowling, postmistress.

There are two full-time staff at the post office, Joan, her husband Paddy, and one part-time employee.

“A change of any kind always takes some getting used to but, overall, there has been a very positive reaction,” Joan commented.

Read also: Boost for Limerick and Shannon Airport as Paris and Barcelona routes announced

“We feel great about the move, we are getting used to it,” Joan continued.

While there may be a change of location, the post office will continue to provide all the trusted services including BillPay, Foreign Exchange, AddressPal and all the usual postal services including cards for all occasions, Mass cards and all envelopes for posting.

“I absolutely love it. I love dealing with the customers and helping them where I can,” said Joan who is entering her sixth year as postmistress and has been in the post office business for 17 years.

Joan and Paddy have two children – All-Star, Limerick and Na Piarsaigh hurler Shane, and their daughter Fiona who also happens to work in the An Post business.