Burglary rate in Limerick is above national average

MORE than 11,000 burglaries have been reported in Limerick over the past decade, new figures have revealed.

According to an analysis by PhoneWatch, there were 11,379 break-ins across the Limerick garda division between January 2009 and December 2018.

This is equivalent to one in every seven homes or businesses in Limerick being broken into – slightly above the national burglary rate.

Almost 3,000 (2,991) of the reported burglaries in Limerick occurred within the Henry Street district while there were 2,504 in the Roxboro Road garda district. There were just 43 reported burglaries in the Oola sub district – the equivalent of just over four a year.

“While we’re seeing a welcome reduction in burglaries in recent years, the reality is that burglary still remains all too common in Ireland,” said Eoin Dunne, managing director of Phonewatch.

The analysis of the figures also confirms the trend of more and more burglaries taking place over the winter months.

“Over the past decade, the research shows that when the clocks go back, until they go forward again, burglary rates have been 31% higher,” states the report.

In most recent years, there has been a significant rise in burglaries in January and February, with burglaries almost doubling over the past decade (+92%).