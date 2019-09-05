County Limerick town ready to rock with festival in honour of late Dolores

THIS weekend the town of Bruff will honour the memory of local woman and global superstar Dolores O’Riordan in the form of a three-day festival.

Rugby legend John 'The Bull' Hayes and his wife Fiona Steed are to officiate at a very special ceremony in the town at 7pm this Friday which will see the renaming of a local park in memory of rock star Dolores O’Riordan.

The ceremony forms part of the Dreams festival which will celebrate the life and music of the lead singer with The Cranberries who was a native of Ballybricken which is located eight miles from Bruff.

The festival, which runs over Friday, Saturday and Sunday is set to showcase some of Limerick's finest musical acts.

“As an artist who works in the area of mental health I am honoured to be part of this project. Dolores has helped so many of us struggling with depression in Ireland and throughout the world, we want to celebrate her homeland which inspired her art and kind nature,” said festival coordinator, Julianne Hennelly.

“The indoor venues welcome performers to play before scheduled events. Bring your acoustic instruments.”

Among the line-up are ThemeTuneBoy (featuring Niall Quinn, original vocalist with The Cranberry Saw Us), Protobaby, The Flag Listeners, and Fox Jaw. The weekend will boast five stages and local businesses will host intimate gigs with renowned Irish musicians including Cillian O'Dalaigh and others.

Dolores was found dead in a London hotel on January 15, 2018, and her untimely death at just 46 shocked music fans across the world.

The Cranberries’ front woman rose to international success in the early 90s, with the band selling over 40 million albums worldwide.

For a full scheduled line up for the festival which is a non-ticketed Bruff community event go to Facebook: Dreams Fest 19 or for enquiries contact Dreamsfest19@gmail.com