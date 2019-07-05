Angry council tenants launch petition to force Limerick council to act

FURIOUS council tenants have petitioned the local authority after they were allegedly told there was “no money” to complete repairs on their homes.

Ten elderly residents living in the Cois Siona estate in Castleconnell, claim that Limerick City and County Council officers rejected numerous requests for vital works on their homes.

Now, they have laid down a petition, pointing out the responsibility for repairs in rented accommodation ultimately falls on the landlord. In recent years, residents had taken to do work for themselves – but health issues mean this is no longer possible for many.

They are being supported by Sinn Fein Senator Paul Gavan, who said the residents are being treated like “second class citizens” and Labour councillor Elena Secas.

One resident, Frankie Ryan claimed: “Basically, they won’t do anything to the estate for people in the houses. For everything, the answer is no. When you ring them, they are putting you from A to B. A will ring you and give you one story, while B will call and offer a different story.

“I have people in the estate who have problems with their walls, doors and bathrooms. But the council won’t do a thing. Every time you ring them, their answer is they have no money,” Mr Ryan added.

Mr Ryan, who is now retired due to ill health, having worked all his life in the construction industry said: “We used to look after the estate. We used to clean it. We were doing it up until about a year ago when I had a big operation in Cork – I had aneurysms in the brain, so I had to leave all that. We were saving the council money, as we used to do all the cutting of the grass, the whole lot We would have expected something back.”

Another resident Leo Fitzgerald added: “We have never asked them to do anything before. We have got on with things. But the key is, we are not getting any younger.”

Mr Gavan said: “These residents are elderly council tenants who take pride in their small estate and want to ensure their houses remain well maintained.

“They have become so frustrated with the council they signed a petition asking for assistance on what are basic maintenance issues that they are not in a position to carry out – issues that relate to structural matters like gutters, walls and ceilings.”

Residents also met with Cllr Secas, who pledged to make representations to the local authority to organise a full inspection of the properties.

“Once I have a response from the council, I will be able to challenge them if I’m not happy with it. But I will try and work with the council to get the concerns addressed,” she added.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Limerick City and County Council said it is “undertaking an audit of its housing stock as part of a multi-million euro programme of upgrade works.”