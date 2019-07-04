CJ Stander and Andrew Conway go head-to-head for Limerick village fundraiser

ORGANISERS of the Mid Summer Run in Castleconnell were unlucky to have a wash out of a day but there is no chance of getting wet at their next fundraiser. Castleconnell NS and Castle Oaks House Hotel invite rugby fans to an evening with CJ Stander and Andrew Conway, with more Irish and Munster rugby stars to be announced. It takes place in the hotel at 7.30pm on July 20.

All monies raised will go towards the Castleconnell Community Sports Facility. A 50m x 35m astro turf pitch at the back of Castleconnell NS is phase one. MC will be our very own Limerick Leader sports editor Donn O’Sullivan.

“The night, which is being held with thanks to the Castle Oaks, is sure to be an evening of great craic more than anything.

“Both CJ and Andrew have settled in the area following their moves to Munster and we hope to get an insight from them, into the day to day life of an international rugby player. What drives them on and off the field, the pressures of rugby and of course, the upcoming World Cup in Japan,” said Donn.

With a raffle and auction for some top prizes, the night itself is expected to be an evening few will forget.

“And all in the knowledge that we are building a better future for the kids in our entire community, thanks in no small part to Pat McDonagh and his team at the Caslte Oaks House Hotel,” said Donn. Tickets, €25, are available from the hotel reception.

Richie Ryan, principal of Castleconnell NS, says there is no amenity of this nature in the locality.

“The objective of this project is to provide a modern sporting facility for the pupils of Castleconnell NS during the school day for physical education and also as a play area for break times. It would also be available to the school for organised after school activities such as hurling, soccer, athletics and basketball etc. Outside of these times it is envisaged that the facility would be made available to sporting organisations in the area for training purposes,” said Mr Ryan.