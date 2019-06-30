Man who travelled to Limerick city to buy ‘cheaper’ heroin may avoid jail

A MAN who had a significant quantity of heroin concealed in his anus when arrested by gardai may avoid a prison sentence if he stays out of trouble.

Patrick Murphy, 36, who has an address at New Street, Abbeyfeale, previously admitted having 13.59 grammes of heroin, for the purpose of sale or supply.

During a sentencing hearing, Garda Niamh Keogh said the defendant and another man were arrested during a surveillance operation which was being carried out in the Parnell Street area of the city on May 21, 2017.

She said the suspects were arrested at Colbert Station at around 4.20pm and that Mr Murphy was then brought to Roxboro Road garda station where he was placed in an observation cell.

Around an hour later he passed a quantity of heroin which had been concealed internally.

The heroin was worth just over €1,900 and during interview the defendant admitted he had travelled to Limerick to buy it as it was cheaper than in Listowel where he was living at the time.

“He came to Limerick to buy heroin with the intention of selling it in Listowel where it was more valuable,” said prosecuting counsel John O’Sullivan.

Eimear Carey BL said her client suffers from addiction and that a number of friends and acquaintances had “pooled their money together” to pay for the heroin.

She said the qualified block-layer has no trappings of wealth and that a probation report, prepared for the court, was “very favourable”.

Judge Tom O’Donnell was told Mr Murphy has attended a residential detox programme and was now working full time and doing well.

Seeking leniency on his client’s behalf, Ms Carey said the father-of-two has disassociated himself from his friends and has moved back to Abbeyfeale where he is originally from.

Noting that Mr Murphy has “made great efforts to sort himself out,” Judge O’Donnell adjourned sentencing to December.

He indicated he will deal with the matter leniently is the defendant stays out of trouble.