Brave Limerick girl in rowing accident defies odds and celebrates 13th birthday

AMY Mulcahy, who miraculously survived a rowing accident which saw her trapped under water for 15 minutes, this Wednesday celebrated her 13th birthday with family and friends.

Mum, Sharon Mulcahy from Annacotty told the Limerick Leader from Temple Street Hospital that the family have been left “overwhelmed” by the help they have been given.

“The people of Limerick have been absolutely amazing. We as a family have been overwhelmed with the support we have received. I just wanted to take time to thank the community. We are forever grateful. It’s just amazing how kind people have been. Amy’s class teacher has been remarkable. I can’t thank people enough,” said Sharon, from the birthday celebrations at the hospital.

“I want to give a special thank you to the Limerick Fire Rescue and Marine Rescue who were on the water to save Amy, and I would like to thank the staff at Limerick’s Hospital and Temple Street, for the amazing care they have given Amy,” she added.

Amy defied the odds to recover from a harrowing accident, which saw her trapped under the water for around 15 minutes after her boat capsized in the river Shannon. Sharon was initially told Amy was “not compatible with life.” However, Amy defied the odds and made a recovery.

“When Amy was brought into the Regional (UHL)we were given the news that Amy wasn’t good. We were told Amy was not compatible with life. We were on edge, wondering if she would make it. But Amy is a fighter, and thankfully for us, she fought her way through. She’s a fighter. She's a miracle. She has defied all the odds,” said Sharon.

Sharon described the feelings she had when she first got the call about the accident.

“The morning of the accident, it was horrific when we got that call. Nothing can prepare you. When we got to the hospital and saw Amy coming out of the ambulance, it was terrifying,” said Sharon.

This week, Amy celebrated her 13th Birthday with her family and friends.

“We are so grateful that Amy has gotten to celebrate her 13th birthday with us today. We didn’t think we were going to be celebrating with Amy, we didn’t know if she would make it, but she’s here, she held on for us,” said Sharon.

“We don’t know what the future holds. We don’t know, the doctors don’t know, but we do know that Amy is going to lead the way,” she added.

Although Amy has regained the ability to speak, she is currently still wheelchair bound as she awaits therapy.

“It’s very difficult for her at the moment. She wants to walk, she wants to be her teenage self. It’s very hard to watch that. You have this little 13-year-old, who is very strong willed, but she is recovering from a very serious accident. It is devastating for Amy,” said Sharon.

Amy was treated to a special surprise last Friday, when one of her idols, Katie Taylor, paid her a visit in hospital.

“She met her last Friday. She absolutely adores Katie Taylor. She was absolutely thrilled. Amy always wanted to do boxing. She would have loved to have that, but we were always frightened in case she got hurt.”