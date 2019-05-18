What we think: 'Wear green with pride for Limerick this Sunday'

THANKS be to God....the hurling is back and the LIT Gaelic Grounds will be mobbed on Sunday for Limerick’s first championship game of the season against Cork.

This, GAA correspondent Jerome O'Connell tells me, is the first time since 1937 that Limerick have played a game at the Gaelic Grounds as All-Ireland champions and it is exactly nine months since that great day in Croker last August. So, a very rare and historic occasion and one to saviour on Sunday.

Already all the stand tickets have gone, but there is always great fun and banter on the terraces, though there may not be as many supporters in red and white, after Cork's poor performance against Tipperary on Sunday.

We had such a great year in 2018, anything this group of young sportsmen can now give us will be a bonus.

Limerick are still favourites for the All-Ireland, which is a huge burden on young shoulders. Wear green on Sunday, be proud and cheer your hearts out and enjoy the occasion, we don't get too many of them.