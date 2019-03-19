Solidarity holds vigil in Limerick for victims of New Zealand attack

A solidarity vigil was held in Limerick to commemmorate the 50 victims of the muslim community, killed by a right-wing white supremacist, in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Up to 50 people from all communities gathered on Thomas Street to condemn the attacks and show solidarity to the muslim community.

Solidarity election candidate, Seónaidh Ní Shíomóin, who helped organise the vigil said, "A growing tolerance of any type of racism needs to be stamped out immediately.The rise of right-wing ideoleogy emboldens certain people. From small seeds, big things grow, and we saw the result of this in Christchurch.

"Limerick is a diverse, inclusive city. We need to keep it that way. We should never tolerate any type of racism in our community.

“Hate speech should never be confused with free speech, and people inciting racism should never be given any platform. Attacks on a any minority community, should always be met with a show of solidarity from the wider community."