Accident on Limerick bound side of M7

EMERGENCY services were called to a road traffic collision on the Limerick-bound side of the M7 late last night.

Three units of Limerick Fire and Rescue service and one unit from Newport attended the incident.

It took place on the southbound side of the Limerick to Dublin motorway, between junctions 27 and 28.

The units from Limerick were called just after 9.30pm, and returned at 11.35pm. AA roadwatch reported the collision was cleared around an hour before this.