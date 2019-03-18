Accident on Limerick bound side of M7
The accident took place on the M7 motorway last night PICTURE: MICHAEL COWHEY
EMERGENCY services were called to a road traffic collision on the Limerick-bound side of the M7 late last night.
Three units of Limerick Fire and Rescue service and one unit from Newport attended the incident.
It took place on the southbound side of the Limerick to Dublin motorway, between junctions 27 and 28.
The units from Limerick were called just after 9.30pm, and returned at 11.35pm. AA roadwatch reported the collision was cleared around an hour before this.
#TIPPERARY #LIMERICK Collision cleared from M7 southbound. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) March 17, 2019
