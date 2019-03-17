Thousands attend St Patrick's day parades across Co Limerick

THOUSANDS of people attended St Patrick’s Day parades in towns and villages across Co Limerick this Sunday.

There were no less than ten celebrations of our national day outside the city, with areas going green to celebrate the holiday.

Despite rainy weather, there were healthy turnouts right across the county, as people showed their immense pride in their parishes.

Abbeyfeale’s parade was the latest to begin today, kicking off from Mountmahon Indsutrial Estate at 4pm.

Kilmallock’s spectacle meanwhile began at 1pm from the town’s church, while in the county town of Newcastle West, there were hundreds of people enjoying the parade from its start at the community centre in Castle Demesne.

However, not everything went to plan in Newcastle West: a car broke down during the parade and needed some assistance from the Gardai!

Not Everything goes to plan. Car broke down during the Newcastle West parade and needed some Garda assistance.... Sgt Mintner, Sgt Callanan and Supt Deasy got it over the line #StPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/3jTTS0XWCL — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 17, 2019

Out of the traps early was the Rathkeale parade, kicking off from the New Line at 12.30pm, with Herbertstown’s event beginning even earlier at the local school, 11.30am.

Menawhile, in Askeaton, the Redemptorists Centre of Music Concert Band took part in Askeaton’s parade earlier.

McCarthy’s Yard was the venue for the Kilfinane parade, while Bruff’s parade drew a healthy turnout.

Castleconnell’s local parade kicked off at Scanlon Park, while Ballylanders parade commenced at 3pm, from Tonedale Bedding grounds.

View this post on Instagram Huge crowds at the Castleconnell Parade #limerick #stpatricksday A post shared by Donn O Sullivan (@donnosullivan) on Mar 17, 2019 at 5:20am PDT

Elsewhere, the village of Croom did not have its own St Patrick’s Day parade.

There was plenty of heavy machinery on show earlier at the #StPatricksDay parade in Bruff @Limerick_Leader pic.twitter.com/M52jzwDP21 — David Hurley (@DHurleyLL) March 17, 2019

Instead, a 'Go Green’ road race took place, with a half marathon begining at 9.30am, followed by a 10km and a six kilometre race shortly after.

Last week, Newport got the ball rolling, hosting their St Patrick’s Day festivities a week early.

Meanwhile, in the city today, an estimated 32,000 witnessed a colourful parade through O’Connell Street.

Tomorrow, from noon, the 49th annual International Band Championship takes place, also in Limerick’s main thoroughfare.