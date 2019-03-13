Limerick gardai to target learner and novice drivers during 24-hour operation

GARDAI are to mount a major operation later this week targeting learner drivers as part of a road safety campaign.

Operation Learner Permit will start on Thursday, March 14, and run for 24 hours until Friday morning.

During the operation, members of the Roads Policing Unit will be out in force conducting high visibility check points across the city and county.

“The overall aim of this operation is to enforce the Road Traffic Law in relation to learner drivers who are unaccompanied while driving and ensuring that they are displaying the correct learner or novice plates,” said a garda spokesperson.

The locations to be targeted will be where gardai are most likely to locate drivers with learner permits such as schools, colleges and the University of Limerick.