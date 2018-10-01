WATCH: Stunning drone image of Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds shows off National Geographic gig
The image was taken by drone above the National Geographic Symphony for Our World concert at Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds Picture: visionAir Technologies
A STUNNING image shot from a drone above the National Geographic Symphony for Our World concert at Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds on Saturday night showcases the event beautifully.
Upwards of 8,000 people attended the show, the first major concert at the Gaelic Grounds since the homecoming for the Limerick hurlers after winning the All-Ireland.
The image was taken by visionAir Technologies, the official drone media partner for the concert.
The stunning showcase of National Geographic footage was set to a spine tingling composition of music and performed by an 80-strong orchestra accompanied by the Limerick Chamber Choir, while conductor Kevin Zakresky donned a Limerick hurling jersey to the delight of the crowd.
From ice diving foxes in Canada, to hammerhead sharks moving through the Indian Ocean, the footage captured a world that few ever see in real life.
Three high-definition screens showed off the footage at the concert, which was a European premiere, while the CBS Sexton Street Pipe Band performed beforehand.
The All-Ireland winning Limerick hurlers and ladies junior footballers – and their trophies – were also introduced to the crowd in an event that was estimated to bring an economic boost of several million euro to the local economy and was run by Limerick production company CWB.
Prior to the show, Paul Foley, chairman of the Gaelic Grounds, said it could be the first of many musical events in Páirc na nGael.
“If it works, without doubt there will be other big events, concerts and shows. We have had enquiries even since the National Geographic announcement. So it does bring that focus,” he said.
The concert was met with rave reviews on social media:
#NatGeoLimerick underway @gaelic_grounds - conductor wearing a @LimerickCLG jersey, very fitting @CWBdotie pic.twitter.com/joxiorv22Z— Alan Owens (@alanowens_limk) September 29, 2018
Amazing set-up @gaelic_grounds for #NatGeoLimerick tonight. Phone isn't picking up visuals which are out of this world beautiful. And the gorgeous humid night makes it even more splendid pic.twitter.com/spep7NclaI— Áine Fitzgerald (@AineFitzgeraldA) September 29, 2018
The conductor of the orchestra at tonight's #NatGeoLimerick @gaelic_grounds is wearing a @LimerickCLG jersey. Top man pic.twitter.com/EKbu4zzMSo— Áine Fitzgerald (@AineFitzgeraldA) September 29, 2018
We're here... Atmosphere is amazing... @NatGeo @gaelic_grounds @LimerickCLG pic.twitter.com/5TNG5nlhQ7— Jeannette C Ferguson (@wkd74) September 29, 2018
Wow...just 10 mins in and it’s WOW! #NatGeoLimerick #gaelicgrounds pic.twitter.com/CvhJj2MtVY— Laura Ryan (@LauraMR) September 29, 2018
Pure incredible. Only a minute of @NatGeo's fine archive set to a live orchestra here at @gaelic_grounds #impressive #NatGeoLimerick pic.twitter.com/hlQIGFp4Z7— Nick Rabbitts (@Nick468official) September 29, 2018
#NatGeoLimerick performance just gets better and better.— Mayor James Collins (@jamesjcollins) September 29, 2018
Powerful environmental protection message in this section @LimerickCLG @LimerickCouncil @CWBdotie pic.twitter.com/oWwAo4Si3R
. @NatGeo symphony tonight @gaelic_grounds is amazing. #ilovelimerick #lovinlimerick #lovelimerick pic.twitter.com/QuTwhSmEnF— #LimerickTilliDie (@ilovelimerick) September 29, 2018
What a show Limerick !! @CWBdotie @gaelic_grounds @LimerickCLG #NatGeoLimerick pic.twitter.com/VFw1ravGG2— Paul Foley (@pfoley194) September 29, 2018
I'm told you can hear the #NatGeoLimerick concert in @thomondstadium when the Munster crowd go quiet for the penalties!!! Sorry but @Munsterrugby seem to be doing okay in spite of it pic.twitter.com/mMHS1KDyxb— Brian McKeon (@BrianMckeon) September 29, 2018
Few fond memories being relived here @gaelic_grounds during #NatGeoLimerick intermission. Back to the wildlife soon pic.twitter.com/ot7Pz0A7pl— Áine Fitzgerald (@AineFitzgeraldA) September 29, 2018
What an incredible night @gaelic_grounds for #natgeolimerick - what a show! #SymphonyofOurWorld pic.twitter.com/jeOGYn6RJZ— Limerick.ie (@Limerick_ie) September 29, 2018
Stunning images, stunning music. What a beautiful world we live in. ❤️ #NatGeoLimerick @gaelic_grounds #Limerick pic.twitter.com/jIiSUxv5Hc— Paula Kenny (@P__Kenny) September 29, 2018
Very impressive show, standing ovation at the end is no surprise, fantastic first gig @gaelic_grounds #NatGeoLimerick pic.twitter.com/LOSimJ3CRK— Alan Owens (@alanowens_limk) September 29, 2018
Spectacular night @gaelic_grounds @NatGeo how brilliant was that Limerick @LimLive95fm @Limerick_Leader @limerickpost pic.twitter.com/3Sj4DkquQb— Karl Daly (@karldaly1) September 29, 2018
Congrats to all involved with first ever concert in Gaelic Grounds. National Geographic production hopefully the first of many. Rave reviews for venue show it's viable as concert venue #limerick #NatGeoLimerick pic.twitter.com/YsoMtj2Z1f— Jerome O'Connell (@JeromeSport) September 30, 2018
Hope Ed Sheeran and other headline acts who missed out on Limerick experience are watching.— Mayor James Collins (@jamesjcollins) September 30, 2018
Proof Limerick can deliver on major concerts.
Looking forward to more events in Limerick. #NatGeoLimerick #SymphonyofOurWorld @Limerick_Leader @limerickpost @LimLive95fm pic.twitter.com/mgVjFdvazo
Nature in perfect harmony— Gaelic Grounds (@gaelic_grounds) September 30, 2018
Some scintillating shots from a special night here in the Gaelic Grounds.
Thanks to all who joined us & to those who made it happen#LoveLimerick#LimerickEvents
Vision Air Technologies@pfoley194 & @Limerick_ie pic.twitter.com/kXqTYQIMcI
