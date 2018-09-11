Inquest into murder of Limerick pensioner Rose Hanrahan adjourned by coroner

AN INQUEST into the death of widowed pensioner Rose Hanrahan, who was brutally murdered in her own home in Limerick city, has been opened and adjourned pending a criminal investigation.

Rose, aged 78, was murdered at her home on New Road, Thomondgate, on December 14.

An arrest has yet to be made in connection with her murder, which is being investigated by determined detectives at Mayorstone and Henry Street garda stations.

Coroner John McNamara adjourned the inquest into Rose’s death following a request from Insp Paul Reidy at the Coroner’s Court this Tuesday morning.

Family members were in attendance at the brief hearing, which took place at 10.30am.

“I know it’s difficult for family members to come an inquest to hear details surrounding the death of a loved one,” Mr McNamara said to members of Rose’s family.

Insp Reidy requested that the inquest be adjourned as there is an ongoing criminal investigation in operation.

Mr McNamara said the court doesn’t want to give evidence that would have an “impact or compromise” the criminal investigation.

Granting the request, Mr McNamara postponed the inquest and adjourned the matter for six months.

The coroner thanked the family for attending the inquest.