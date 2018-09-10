Calls for improved pedestrian safety following hit and run tragedy in Limerick village

THE LOCAL authority has been called upon to ‘act fast’ on pedestrian safety in Ballingarry, following the tragic death of a pensioner in a hit and run incident in the village.

The tragedy, in which local man Danny Brosnan lost his life, has given rise to calls from the community for improved traffic calming in the area.

Local TD Niall Collins said that a number of local people have contacted him in the wake of the local tragedy. He is calling on Limerick City and County Council to immediately carry out a pedestrian safety audit in the village.

“Following the recent tragic hit and run incident where popular local man Danny Brosnan lost his life while walking home on the footpath, I have been contacted by a number of people from Ballingarry requesting that the council act swiftly to ensure pedestrian safety in the town,” said Mr Collins.

“Today I have written to Limerick City and County Council seeking a safety audit for pedestrians to be undertaken as soon as possible, and that proper traffic calming measures be placed in Ballingarry to ensure that another similar tragedy like this recent one will never happen again.

“The local community in Ballingarry are very shocked at the passing of Danny Brosnan and the community would like to see the council act without delay to carry out this work.

“Measures to enhance pedestrian safety is an area of key responsibility for the council and I will be seeking to ensure that pedestrian safety in Ballingarry is a priority,” he added.

Mr Brosnan, 76, died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while walking near his home at Rylands, Ballingarry.

He had attended the hurling homecoming celebrations in Knockaderry earlier in the day.

Several appeals have been made by gardai for the driver to come forward.

Supt Eamon O’Neill said: “They themselves went through a very traumatic incident, we would ask them to come forward, we will treat them with complete professionalism and empathy. We need to find out what exactly happened that caused Mr Brosnan to die.”

Supt O’Neill says he has no doubt the driver of the vehicle is aware they were involved in a collision and that others may also be aware of their identity.