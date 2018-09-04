Limerick gardai appeal to driver to come forward following fatal hit and run

GARDAI have appealed directly to the driver of a vehicle which struck and killed an elderly man near his home to come forward.

A dedicated incident room has been established at Newcastle West garda station as a major investigation into the death of Danny Brosnan continues.

The 76-year-old died after he was struck by a vehicle while walking near his home at Rylands, Ballingarry shortly before 11pm on Sunday.

He had attended homecoming celebrations with the Liam MacCarthy Cup in Knockaderry earlier in the day.

A forensic examination was carried out at the scene of the collision and gardai have also conducted house-to-house enquiries and gathered CCTV in the locality.

Superintendent Eamon O’Neill who is leading the investigation is appealing to the driver of the vehicle which struck Mr Brosnan to come forward.

“They themselves went through a very traumatic incident, we would ask them to come forward, we will treat them with complete professionalism and empathy. We need to find out what exactly happened that caused Mr Brosnan to die,” he said.

Supt O’Neill says he has no doubt the driver of the vehicle is aware they were involved in a collision and that others may also be aware of their identity.

“I would appeal to family members who may have noticed a change in somebody’s behaviour since Sunday night or may have seen damage on a vehicle belonging to those people or any garage people who may have taken possession of a vehicle in last 36 hours that had unusual damage on it that may have been consistent with being involved in a collision with a pedestrian,” said Supt ONeill.

Gardai at Newcastle West are investigating the fatal collision and can be contacted at 069 20650.

Mr Brosnan, who is survived by his wife Biddy and their five adult children, will be laid to rest following his funeral Mass in Ballingarry on Thursday afternoon.