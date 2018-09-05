Limerick cyclist in critical condition following road accident

A County Limerick man, aged in his 30s, remains in critical condition at University Hospital Limerick after the bicycle he was riding collided with a car on the main Limerick to Ennis dual carriageway.

The man suffered "severe head injuries" following the collision, which occurred on the N18 between Shannon and Ballycasey on Friday afternoon.

Following the accident, a section of the southbound carriageway of the road was closed as emergency services attended the scene.

The man, who was seriously injured, was transferred to UHL where he remains.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Ennis garda station on 065 6848100.