Cyclist in car crash being treated for 'severe head injuries' at University Hospital Limerick

A CYCLIST who suffered "severe head injuries" following a road traffic collision in Clare, remains in critical condition at University Hospital Limerick.

On Friday evening, a serious collision between the male cyclist, aged 36, and a car on the N18 southbound between the J8 Ballycasey and J9 Shannon, just outside Shannon.

The 36-year-old was treated at the scene for serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Limerick.

Gardai confirmed this Saturday morning that the cyclist suffered severe head injuries and remains at UHL.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100.