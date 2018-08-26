WATCH: Limerick stars 'feel the noize' at Na Piarsaigh homecoming

THERE was a carnival atmosphere at Na Piarsaigh GAA Club this Sunday evening as Liam MacCarthy hit the city’s northside.

All Ireland Club champions in 2016, the Caherdavin club provided six players to Limerick’s victorious panel in the shape of Peter and Mike Casey, William O’Donoghue, David Dempsey, Kevin Downes and Shane Dowling, who scored the crucial third goal in Croker last Sunday.

These lads were joined in Elm Drive by Doon duo Richie English and Darragh O’Donovan.

“For me tonight, is all about Na Piarsaigh,” declared Dowling.

“There are two things i've always wanted to do. One is bring this famous cup to my parents into my home. The second thing is I wanted to bring it back to Na Piarsaigh where I started out on that pitch, to see the smiles on Na Piarsaigh faces. I'm looking down there and seeing the smiles and that to me makes me so proud."

He paid tribute to club president Frank Kavanagh, as well as Dan Hickey, Paddy Byrne, and the late Liam Kennedy, who have played a key role in the recent success of the northside club.

Ahead of the arrival of the team, the club’s former captain Cathall King led the excited crowd in song, with the ‘Cum on feel the noize’ top of the playlist.

The Slade classic, Cathall pointed out, was number one in the Irish charts in 1973, the last time Limerick won the All-Ireland.

Current club captain William O’Donoghue told event compere Donal Hartnett: “There has been a great team effort all year, and this is what has got us to where we needed to be.”

He said he enjoyed the week of celebrations, but said he wanted to “start winding down”.

“Maybe around midnight tonight,” he laughed.

The Liam MacCarthy cup will visit clubs across Co Limerick in the coming days. Last night, it was in Patrickswell, while tomorrow night, it hits Doon.