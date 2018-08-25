WATCH: Patrickswell out in force to celebrate Limerick's All-Ireland heroes

THE famous old GAA club of Patrickswell gave Limerick’s All-Ireland heroes a homecoming to remember this Saturday night.

An estimated 1,500 were at the club’s homeground to honour Limerick’s side, who defeated Galway to win the Liam MacCarthy cup last week.

Pride of place, of course, went to the Well’s three stars of the panel, Cian Lynch, Diarmaid Byrnes and Aaron Gillane.

Just before 6pm this evening, ten members of the panel gathered at the shrine on the edge of the village, before being driven by minibus to the club’s homeground of Páirc Antóin O'Briain.

The bus drove slowly past the village’s three pubs, to allow those outside to raise a big cheer to the first Limerick team to win hurling’s greatest prize since 1973.

“This is better than the Pope visiting,” one person, who asked not to be named laughed.

Speaking a stage erected at the GAA club – who have won a record 19 county titles – midfielder Cian Lynch said being back home is something special.

Before the event kicked off, local girl Sinead O'Brien gave an emotional rendition of the Cranberries hit, Dreams, which played at the climax of the Croke Park thriller last Sunday. Sinead also sang the song prior to throw in.

“It's hard to actually describe what it means coming back to your own club. I know it's great going to other clubs, but coming back to your own place where we will end up coming back next week and playing Ballybrown down the road, that's what it's all about,” he said to cheers from the audience.

Right wing-back Diarmaid Byrnes told the compere of the event, Matt O’Callaghan, that he believes this Limerick panel can go onto win further All-Ireland titles.

Present in the audience were four of Patrickswell’s stars of 1973, including Phil Bennis, who described last Sunday’s victory as: “Not a lucky win. But a win from bravery, hard work and creativity”.

The Liam MacCarthy cup will visit clubs across Co Limerick in the coming days. Last night, it was in Kilmallock, while tomorrow night it will be in Na Piarsaigh on the city's northside.

