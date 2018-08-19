WATCH: Huge expectation as Limerick fans arrive in Dublin ahead of All-Ireland showdown

LIMERICK supporters the length and breadth of the county – and further afield – are arriving in Dublin in huge numbers ahead of the All-Ireland Final against Galway.

Green-clad fans began to fill out cafes, bars and hotels across the capital from early on this Sunday morning.

And there is huge excitement and hope that Limerick can bridge a 45-year gap and capture the Liam MacCarthy cup for the first time since 1973.

More than 40,000 people have travelled up from the county to roar on their heroes – many without a ticket – leading to desperate pleas from fans up and down Dublin’s O’Connell Street.

Among this number are Richard and Gary Crowley, originally from Cappamore.

“It's amazing, just brilliant to have Limerick in the final. It would mean the world to me to see them win it,” he said.

Gary, who now lives in London, had tickets for the semi-final, but his plane was cancelled, forcing him to miss the victory over Cork.

This time, he predicted an eight-point win, saying: “[Shane] Dowling will come on in the 55th minute - he will score a goal and five points.”

Mike O’Connor, who is a member of Dowling’s club, Na Piarsaigh, said the match is doubly special for him, due to the number of players the Caherdavin club has on the panel.

“It feels great. We've been waiting a long time for this. 1973 was a long time ago. I was only nine. Hopefully today will make up for the Cuala game,” he said in reference to Na Piarsaigh’s All-Ireland defeat back in March.

Asked where a Limerick All-Ireland final win would rank against Na Piarsaigh’s Club All-Ireland final win in 2016, Mike added: “That's a tough question. We've experienced Na Piarsaigh winning an All-Ireland, I was just nine. Today will be something not many have experienced. It will be something special.”

Originally from Kilmallock, Gerry Vaughan travelled from Luton Airport to Dublin this Sunday morning, as he’s now living in north-west London.

He said: “It’s absolutely critical for me to be here today. I went to London in 1973 when they won the last one, and I have been back for every major game since. Obviously, we've had lots of disappointments. But we're back today, so let's hope we can get it over the line.”

He said Limerick will need their “A-game” against the reigning champions Galway.

“But they are good enough. We have great players, and I hope to God they can do us proud,” he added.

Paul Fitzgerald, also from Kilmallock, travelled with Gerry.

He said, like many supporters, there has been a “runaround” for tickets, their group securing precious Croke Park passes from as far afield as Donegal, Mayo and Dungarvan, Waterford.

Bruff man Alex Standon left Limerick at 7am this morning, with his partner Julie-Ann Crawford.

Unfortunately, he only has a ticket for himself – but is hoping Julie will pick one up at some point today.

“It would be amazing to see them do it. The buzz at home has been great. Neighbours in my estate are all wearing green - it's green everywhere,” Julie said.

Throw-in for Limerick’s first All-Ireland final since 2007 is 3.30 pm.

