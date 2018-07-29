Reaction: Limerick off to All-Ireland hurling final after Lazarus-like comeback against Cork

Fintan Walsh

Reporter:

Fintan Walsh

Email:

fintan.walsh@limerickleader.ie

Limerick off to All-Ireland hurling final after Lazarus-like comeback against Cork

Pat Ryan of Limerick celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland PICTURE: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

LIKE Lazarus, the boys in green had come back from the dead in a crucial, riveting extra-time performance to take Limerick to their first All-Ireland hurling final in 11 years.

Despite a promising first half thanks to a startling goal from Patrickswell’s Cian Lynch, hope for Limerick began to dwindle after Cork quickly retorted to gain a competitive lead in the second half.

But a resilient Limerick did not let a five-point deficit, with 10 minutes to go, stop them from making one of the team’s most gob-dropping comebacks of the century.

After ending full-time with a draw, a fatigued sea of red rivals were unable to keep up with the unblemished exuberance of the Treaty boys, thanks to goals by Shane Dowling and Pat Ryan.

What had appeared to be a heartbreaking journey home for the Limerick lads in the second half, the boys in green ended the semi-final clash 3-32 to 2-31.

Limerick will face either Clare or Galway in the All-Ireland final at Croke Park on August 19.

Follow the Limerick Leader website and Monday paper for full match report.