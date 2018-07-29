Reaction: Limerick off to All-Ireland hurling final after Lazarus-like comeback against Cork

LIKE Lazarus, the boys in green had come back from the dead in a crucial, riveting extra-time performance to take Limerick to their first All-Ireland hurling final in 11 years.

Despite a promising first half thanks to a startling goal from Patrickswell’s Cian Lynch, hope for Limerick began to dwindle after Cork quickly retorted to gain a competitive lead in the second half.

YYYYEEEEEEESSSSSSSSS ALL OVER WE ARE GOING TO ALL IRELAND FINAL

Limerick 3-32

Cork 2-31 — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) July 29, 2018

OMG - Limerick are into the August 19 All Ireland Hurling Final. Result after epic extra time in Croke Park Limerick 3-32 Cork 2-31 in semi final #GAA #hurling #LLSport #limerick July 29, 2018

Massive kudos again to our cool, calm and inspiring manager John Kiely, the brilliant Paul Kinnerk & the whole backroom team. They deserve to be in a final and they'll put their lives on hold for another three weeks. Win or lose they have our admiration & gratitude #LimerickAbú — Alan English (@AlanEnglish9) July 29, 2018

Bring on the final what a game from limerick we come from the greatest city in the world #LuimneachAbu @Limerick_Leader @LimerickCLG @LOLIDDY2489 @FintanYTWalsh pic.twitter.com/9artqTTAdK — Graham Gtrain mccormack (@GrahamMccormac7) July 29, 2018

And THAT is why Hurling is one of the greatest sports on earth. What a game . Congrats #Limerick, we’re going to the final . July 29, 2018

But a resilient Limerick did not let a five-point deficit, with 10 minutes to go, stop them from making one of the team’s most gob-dropping comebacks of the century.

After ending full-time with a draw, a fatigued sea of red rivals were unable to keep up with the unblemished exuberance of the Treaty boys, thanks to goals by Shane Dowling and Pat Ryan.

Limerick fans still in full voice on the Hill. And why not?

Phenomenal game of hurling.

Phenomenal weekend of hurling. pic.twitter.com/u7rEXNzngt — Michael Devlin (@MichaelDevlin11) July 29, 2018

What had appeared to be a heartbreaking journey home for the Limerick lads in the second half, the boys in green ended the semi-final clash 3-32 to 2-31.

Limerick will face either Clare or Galway in the All-Ireland final at Croke Park on August 19.

This is the first time Limerick have beaten the 'Big Three' - Tipp, Cork and Kilkenny in the same year in the senior championship - although the under-21s did so last year #GAA #Limerick — Joel Slattery (@JoelSlattery) July 29, 2018

