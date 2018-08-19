All Ireland Final: 'D-Day' arrives for Limerick hurlers  

‘D-Day’ has finally arrived as the Limerick Senior Hurlers prepare to face-off against reigning champions Galway in the All Ireland Final this Sunday afternoon.

Thousands of supporters across the city and county are hoping for a historic victory this Sunday, as the senior hurlers bid to take home their first All-Ireland title since 1973.

In the region of 40,000 Limerick supporters are expected to make their way to Croke Park this Sunday afternoon, with a further 20,000 tickets booked-out for a special screening of the match in Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds.

Supporters travelling to Croke Park are advised to plan their journey in advance, leave early and bring walking shoes.

In Limerick, temporary road closures will be in place in the Gaelic Grounds area, with the Ennis road (R857) from Union Cross to Ivans Cross (R445) closed to all vehicles from 1:30pm to 3:30pm this Sunday.

Parking is also prohibited in the area and the residential areas of Mayorstone, Coolrane estate and Merval Park will be subject to road closures, with only residents permitted access.

Limerick have named an unchanged team for this Sunday's All Ireland senior hurling championship final, making this the third successive game that John Kiely has opted not to change this line-up after victories over Kilkenny and Cork in the quarter final and semi final.

Throw-in gets underway at 3.30 pm.

The Limerick Leader will have live updates and full reaction this Sunday from Croke Park and the Gaelic Grounds on www.limerickleader.ie. And don't forget to get our special souvenir Monday Leader which will be full of coverage from the game and the big match screening in the Gaelic Grounds.