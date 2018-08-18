Limerick fans travelling to Croker urged to leave early and plan journey

THE tens of thousands of Limerick fans travelling to Croke Park this weekend are being advised to plan their journey in advance, leave early and bring walking shoes.

While the most direct route is via the M7, there are other options too. Fans living in the south east of the county should use the M8 until it merges with the M7 near Portlaoise.

For fans who successfully navigate the roadworks near Naas, a plethora of ‘cross-country’ options will open up. While Google Maps will come in handy, avoid the N4 as this is the main route for Galway fans.

Outside the M50, there are Park and Ride facilities with access to the Luas red line at three locations as you approach the capital (Red Cow, Cheevestown and Tallaght) from Limerick.

There are 1,500 spaces between all three and the cost of parking and a return journey to Connolly will be less than €10.

For the first time, the Luas green line is also an option on All-Ireland final day given the opening of the Luas Cross-City last year. Park and Ride facilities are available on the southside of Dublin at Carrigmines (exit 15, M50) and Stillogran (near Dundrum Town centre).

The Dart is also an option for fans with direct access to Connolly Station which is a 15 minute walk from Croke Park. There are parking facilities at Bray and Booterstown stations at a cost of €3.50 for the day.

The closest official parking facilites to Croke Park are located at Clonliffe College, Drumcondra (€10) and at O’Connell School, North Circular Road (€10). The advice, however, is to arrive early as spaces will be snapped up quickly on match day.

While there are a multitude of convenient multi-storey car parks within walking distance of Croke Park, they will be costly.

For those wishing to use on-street parking in areas close to the stadium such as Phibsboro, Drumcondra and North Strand beware that clamping applies in some areas on Sundays so check the signs.

Those not travelling to the city centre should avoid the quays by using routes such as North Circular Road, East Link toll bridge and the N1 (exit 3 M50).

Motorists are also reminded to pay their tolls.

On TV and radio

Limerick Leader: We will have live updates and full reaction on Sunday from Croke Park and the Gaelic Grounds on www.limerickleader.ie. And don't forget to get our special souvenir Monday Leader which will be full of coverage from the game and the big match screening in the Gaelic Grounds

RTÉ 2 television: Presented by Michael Lyster, the Sunday Game’s coverage from Croke Park will begin at 2.15pm. In-studio analysis will come from Tipperary’s Liam Sheedy, Kilkenny’s Henry Shefflin and Clare’s Ger Loughnane while Marty Morrissey.

Sky Sports Arena: From 2.30pm presenters Rachel Wyse and Brian Carney will be joined at Croke Park by pundits Jamesie O’Connor, JJ Delaney and Ollie Canning.

RTÉ Radio One: The national broadcaster will have exclusive national radio coverage of Sunday’s All-Ireland final.

Limerick’s Live 95FM: Declan Copues and Nadia Sakni will broadcast a special pre-match programme from The Croke Park Hotel beginning at 10am on Sunday. Mal Keaveney, Ross O’Donoghue and former Limerick captain Donal O’Grady.

Overseas: With the exception of the UK (Sky Sports is the rights holder), GAAGO will stream live coverage of the All-Ireland final across the world. For those who don’t have an annual pass, the cost for the final is €20. As GAAGO is not available in Ireland, anyone using the ‘roaming’ feature on their phone should check with their provider in advance to ensure they can watch the coverage. WiFi is recommended. Sky Sports subscribers can view the All-Ireland final via the Sky Go app.