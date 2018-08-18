Hero of 1973 urges calm from current crop of Limerick hurling stars

ONE of LIMERICK’s last All-Ireland winning heroes has advised the class of 2018 not to panic as they go in search of a first title since 1973.

At 21, Mungret man Liam O’Donoghue was Limerick’s youngest starter on the team 45 years ago, marking a similarly youthful Brian Cody on the Croke Park turf.

This week, he said he felt Limerick would win the All-Ireland as soon as they staged a Lazarus-like comeback to beat Sunday’s opponents Galway in March.

“I’m very confident. I think they will win it,” he explained. “I have been at all their games. I actually believed after the Salthill game that we would win the All-Ireland as we were very impressive on that day. They’re a great bunch of lads, and we are waiting a long time for the 1973 team to be put to bed and a new group of players to take the mantle,” he smiled.

Liam praised the current management team of bringing the current crop of stars through, and keeping them away from “hype” in the build-up to Sunday’s showpiece.

“These players have proven they can beat any team in the country at the moment. All I would say to them is relax and enjoy it. Knowing you’re going to Croke Park and playing an All-Ireland final is something you dream about as a young lad. I think these players are looking forward to it big-time, and they will perform as well,” he said.

Liam was at Brian Geary’s Toyota garage in Raheen, where he joined members of the Raheen/Dooradoyle men’s shed in launching their Golf Classic to raise money for their new facility.

He was joined by Tom Ryan, who was a substitute in the 1973 final.

It’s hoped the Golf Classic, now in its second year, will raise €8,000 for the Men’s Shed, which will provide a space for males to socialise in the area.

Sean Dalton, the chairman of the committee, said he hopes the facility could open as early as this autumn.

“We have a ten-year lease just signed and we’d hope to have it finally up and running this autumn,” he confirmed.

Entry to the classic is €150 for a team of three, while sponsorship of holes is €100 and tee sponsorship is €50.

Liam said that the facility’s importance will be felt beyond Raheen, Dooradoyle and Mungret.

For more information on the Classic and to get involved in sponsorship, telephone 087-9171139.