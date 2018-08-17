Road closures in Limerick announced ahead of All-Ireland Final screening

TEMPORARY road closures have been announced ahead of the screening of the All-Ireland Final at the Gaelic Grounds.

Thousands of Limerick supporters are expected to make their way to the stadium this Sunday, with 20,000 seats made available for the special screening of the upcoming Limerick-Galway clash booked out just hours before the deadline for tickets.

Limerick City and County Council are advising motorists and road users that the Ennis road (R857) from Union Cross to Ivans Cross (R445) will be closed to all vehicles from 1:30pm to 3:30pm this Sunday.

Parking in the area will also be closed

Residential areas of Mayorstone, Coolrane estate and Merval Park will be subject to road closures, with only residents permitted access.

Emergency service vehicle access will be available.