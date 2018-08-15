Going, going, gone! All 20,000 tickets booked for big screen at Limerick's Gaelic Grounds

GOING, going, gone! All 20,000 tickets for the big screen at the Gaelic Grounds are now booked out, Limerick City and County Council has confirmed.

All seats have been booked just hours before the Wednesday deadline for the screening, showing the Limerick-Galway clash.

For those who have missed out on tickets for the Gaelic Grounds, there is news still, as there will be a giant screen in Newcastle West town square and the Millennium Centre in Caherconlish will also be screening the match.

The initiative in Newcastle West has come from the town’s Business Association, but it was confirmed this Monday that Limerick City and County Council will be supporting it with funding.

“It’s all about cheering the boys on,” association chairwoman Flo Flannigan said.

“Businesses were being asked to put out the Limerick colours and do up their windows,” Ms Flannigan explained.

“But then I thought I would prefer a party in the Square with a big screeen. We had a meeting and decided that with the lack of tickets we should do something. We have a fantastic GAA club in town.”

Sean McKenna from the Millenium Centre told Live95fm this week: “It’s a wide screen and we decided upon it when we showed the semi-final between Limerick and Cork. And we decided if Limerick were to get to the final that we would show it again on the big screen in the community centre.”

He added that there was a good attendance for the semi-final. He added:

“Hopefully the people who are, unfortunately, unlucky to lose out on tickets to Sunday will come again on Sunday to see it. It’s free of charge—all are welcome.”

The capacity for the big screen event at the Gaelic Grounds, which opens at midday on Sunday, is capped at 20,000.

On Monday, an extra 5,000 tickets were made available.

In a statement, issued this Monday afternoon, a spokesperson for Limerick City and County Council said tickets for the big screen, which are free, were only ordered online through www.tickets.ie.

“Unfortunately for logistical reasons, the large screen tickets are no longer available from local retail outlets,” he said.

No further tickets will be made available for the Gaelic Grounds event.