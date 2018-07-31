Limerick councillor predicts 'long wait' to progress Northern Distributor Road

PLANS for phase two of the Limerick Northern Distributor Road will not be ready until the end of the 2019 “at least”, according to Sinn Féin councillor Séighin Ó Ceallaigh.

With phase one of the project nearing completion, an official question submitted by the City East representative has confirmed that the second stage of the project is due next year.

"It is unfortunate to see that it will be over a year at a minimum before plans for the second phase of the road are ready for submission to An Bord Pleanála,” Cllr Ó Ceallaigh said.

“While I welcome the fact that phase one is nearing completion, it is disappointing to hear that the completion of the road as a whole will be years away."

"Phase one goes from Coonagh to the Knockalisheen Road, while phase two will see the road travel the whole way to the Mackey Roundabout, connecting with the M7.”

“I have successfully campaigned to ensure that connections with UL and the National Technology Park will be included in phase two.”

“This will facilitate the growth of the university, and the expansion of businesses in the NTP, while at the same time alleviating major traffic issues in the Castletroy, Monaleen, Annacotty area."

"Being realistic it looks like it will be 2020 before this goes to an Bord Pleanála , which could take some time.”

“There will be public consultation and other formalities for this plan, and then we will be waiting on funding,” he added.

“This is a vital piece of infrastructure for the Castletroy area and Limerick as a whole, and we need to ensure as speedy a delivery as possible.”

According to Limerick City and County Council, the Limerick Northern Distributor Road will promote “balanced regional development” in County Limerick and South Clare.