Footballer Robbie Keane enjoys ‘stunning’ stay in Limerick

IT WAS a round of golf and a round of drinks for football star Robbie Keane as he enjoyed a recent trip to Limerick.

Perhaps showing off the best of what to do in the city and county, the former Spurs and Irish international footballer Keane teed off with some friends, including presenter Brian Ormond, at Adare Manor on Thursday.

That evening, accompanied by pals, the soccer star posted his whereabouts – House Limerick – on social media.

During his round of golf at Adare Manor, Keane remarked on the “beautiful” course on his Instagram.

“What a golf course,” he told his 443,000 followers. “Stunning.”

And the weather was good too, with the sun beating down on the four players. They moved on to The K Club the following day for another round.

Brian Ormond posted on social media: “What a fantastic few days golfing.”

The course has hosted its fair share of celebrities since reopening in April. NFL superstar JJ Watt has played the new course, which was completely redesigned by Tom Fazio. Skateboarder Tony Hawk also revisited the Manor, where he got married a few years ago.

And recently, American professional golfer Pat Perez tried out the new greens, which are tipped to host the Ryder Cup in 2026.

Irish international footballer Robbie Brady tied the knot at the venue in June.

The course itself was launched with a fourball match played by some of Ireland’s top golfers. Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington and Paul McGinley all took to the course on a scorching day in April.