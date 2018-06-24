Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk and wife revisit Limerick on wedding anniversary

THE WORLD’s most famous skateboarder Tony Hawk this weekend revisited Limerick and Adare Manor, where he and his wife Cathy Goodman tied the knot three years ago.

The sports icon took to social media to share his tourist activities with his 3.4 million followers on Instagram.

In his 24-hour Instagram Story, Hawk shared a picture of a meal at the Curragower Bar on Clancy Strand, followed by a picture of his wife Cathy looking out onto lavish Adare Manor gardens with the caption “Guess who’s back, back again”.

The 50-year-old also shared pictures of the inside of the hotel, which had seen a massive redevelopment since he got married there on June 28, 2015.