Top US golfer gives thumbs up to Adare's Ryder Cup credentials

A LEADING US PGA Tour golfer has given the thumbs up to Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort’s hopes of hosting the Ryder Cup.

Three-time PGA Tour winner Pat Perez visited Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort in the lead-up to this week’s British Open Golf Championship at Carnoustie.

Perez was hugely impressed by the quality of the recently renovated golf course having seen it first hand in recent days.

The golf course at Adare Manor is seen as a leading fancy to stage the high profile biennial match between the top golfers of Europe and the US in 2026.

A Deloitte report, commissioned by Fáilte Ireland and Ryder Cup Europe, after that 2006 event held at the K Club, estimated that the golf event was worth €143 million to the Irish economy.

Speaking to Sky Sports Golf in Carnoustie this week, 42-year-old Pat Perez, whose wins on the PGA Tour include the CIMB Classic in Kuala Lumpur last October said: “It (Adare Manor) was unbelievable. I hear it might be the site of the Ryder Cup. I think the last five holes would be unbelievable for the Ryder Cup.

“JP (McManus) took care of us. It was just phenomenal. It was unbelievable as a course.”

The Golf Course at Adare Manor is set to host the JP McManus Pro Am on Monday, July 6 and Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

A total of €140,565,878 has been raised by the event since its inception in 1990 with all the proceeds in their entirety going to the beneficiaries.